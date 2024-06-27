Ellucian Names Kevin Francis as Chief Revenue Officer

Enterprise Software Sales Executive to Drive Global Growth and Support Higher Education Institutions to Empower Student Success

RESTON, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Kevin Francis as Chief Revenue Officer. Francis comes to Ellucian with more than 25 years of enterprise software sales and go-to-market experience, including senior leadership positions at Salesforce, Workday, and Oracle. He has deep experience in higher education with his most recent job being the SVP of Sales for Salesforce's higher education and K-12 business in North America, Francis will join Ellucian on July 8 to lead Ellucian's revenue organization reporting directly to president and CEO Laura Ipsen.

Kevin Francis

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to Ellucian, and his extensive experience and proven track record within the higher education sector make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Having spent more than twenty-five years making an impact and building high-performing teams across global geographies, Kevin's deep expertise in higher education and the competitive marketplace will be instrumental as we accelerate our SaaS momentum and support our customers in modernizing for the future."

"I am thrilled to join Ellucian at this pivotal time in higher education where demonstrating value and enabling successful outcomes for students is paramount for schools of all sizes and types. Effective use of modern technology is core to delivering on higher education's mission to deliver world-class experiences not just to students, but to all of their constituents," said Francis. "Combining decades of industry knowledge and market share leadership across a broad array of functions, along with a commitment to technical innovation backed by world-class investors, Ellucian is poised for tremendous growth in the years ahead."

Prior to Salesforce, where Francis focused on growing their CRM footprint to address the student and broader constituent journey, he held various leadership roles in sales and alliances at Workday. Most notably, Francis was responsible for opening up Workday's Asia Pacific operations and running Education and Government at the outset of their expansion into these markets. Before that, Kevin spent more than 12 years at Oracle, where he led CRM Sales for the Western U.S. in his last role.

Francis holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of California, Davis. A passionate advocate for workforce development initiatives, Francis sits on the board of advisors for Climbhire, a non-profit organization focused on building technical skills and social capital for working adults looking to change their career paths.

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

