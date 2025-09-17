Ellucian Names Lisa Gilley as Chief Legal Officer

RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Lisa Gilley as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). A seasoned legal executive with more than two decades of experience, Gilley will lead Ellucian's global legal function and support strategic initiatives to position the company for long-term success.

Gilley joins Ellucian from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she served in Global Deal Strategy and Programs on the Strategic Customer Engagements team. In this role, she led transformative commercial and generative AI deals.

Lisa Gilley, Chief Legal Officer, Ellucian

"Lisa brings a customer-first mindset that will help Ellucian and our community shape the future of higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. "Her breadth of technology expertise, legal acumen, and leadership will strengthen how we deliver value to institutions and empower student success. I'm excited to welcome her to our executive team, and I am confident she will make a lasting impact."

Prior to AWS, Gilley served as Chief Legal Officer at Higher Logic, a JMI Equity portfolio company, where she modernized legal operations, mentored high-performing teams, and served as a trusted advisor to internal stakeholders and private equity partners. Her career spans leadership roles in enterprise SaaS and technology companies, where she has consistently driven strategic growth and operational excellence.

Gilley earned her J.D. from the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University and holds a B.A. in English from the College of the Holy Cross.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

