Ellucian Partners with Interuniversity Services Inc. to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Higher Education in Canada

5-year partnership with Atlantic Canada consortium to deliver

enhanced value and support SaaS modernization for institutional members

BEDFORD, NS and RESTON, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, and Interuniversity Services Inc. (ISI), a not-for-profit consortium representing 20 universities and colleges throughout Atlantic Canada, today announced a new 5-year partnership that will deliver enhanced value to member institutions and support their transformation to Software as a Service (SaaS). Together, ISI and Ellucian will drive technology innovation and invest in the success of the Atlantic Canadian post-secondary landscape.

"Ellucian is thrilled to embark on a long-term partnership with ISI, centered on our shared commitment to prioritize student success in Atlantic Canada, accelerate technology transformation across the sector, and introduce new value through the Ellucian SaaS Platform," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "Our collaboration is not just about delivering enhanced technology value; it's about enabling institutions to thrive in the long term and empowering them to better serve their students and communities."

The Ellucian SaaS Platform streamlines higher education's administrative processes, thereby maximizing efficiency, security and functionality for institutions and enhancing the student experience. By offering comprehensive capabilities and a modern user experience, the platform empowers institutions to deliver high-quality education while providing greater transparency and insights across the organization.

"ISI is excited that this new agreement will provide continued collaborative value to our members through this ongoing relationship with Ellucian for the years to come," said Trish Rafuse, Senior Contracts Manager for IT & Special Projects, ISI.

ABOUT INTERUNIVERSITY SERVICES INC.

Interuniversity Services Inc. (ISI) is a not-for-profit company incorporated in 1984 by four independent universities. ISI currently provides selected central administrative services and collaborative procurement initiatives for nineteen-member institutions in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland/Labrador, thus reducing their overall operating costs, improving services and providing a framework for cooperation among the membership, while maintaining their independence. In addition, ISI shares office resources with and provides administrative support to Novanet Inc. and the Council on Admission and Transfer for Nova Scotia (CATNS). For complete details, visit https://interuniversity.ns.ca/

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

