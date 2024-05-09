Ellucian Partners with Local Charities to Give Back to San Antonio During Ellucian Live 2024

5,500 San Antonians benefit from meal and hygiene kits assembled by conference attendees with support from local college students

SAN ANTONIO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a successful partnership with four local charities during Ellucian Live 2024, the industry's premier global technology conference held in San Antonio. Through this collaboration, over 5,500 San Antonians will receive essential meal and hygiene kits, addressing critical humanitarian needs in the community. Throughout the conference, kits were assembled by more than 170 attendees, and San Antonio-based Alamo Colleges District provided student and administrative volunteers to assist attendees with kit assembly.

Volunteers assemble meal kits at Ellucian Live 2024 for San Antonians in need.

"Wherever we host Ellucian Live, our goal is to leave the city a little better than we found it," said Kirsten Weeks, Senior Director, Strategic Operations and ESG, Ellucian. "By partnering with local charities in San Antonio, our attendees from across the globe had an opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of those facing adversity in the region. We believe strongly in the power of collaboration and community engagement to drive positive change, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to uplifting the communities who are our gracious hosts."

Local charity partners include:

San Antonio Food Bank : Provides emergency food assistance to families in Southwest Texas .

: Provides emergency food assistance to families in . Endeavors : Offers comprehensive services to families in crisis, including veterans and their families.

: Offers comprehensive services to families in crisis, including veterans and their families. Thrive Youth Center : Offers LGBTQ+ homeless young adults a safe and supportive environment.

: Offers LGBTQ+ homeless young adults a safe and supportive environment. Haven for Hope: Provides shelter and resources to those experiencing homelessness in San Antonio .

San Antonio Food Bank and Endeavors each received goods for 550 family meal kits, designed to feed a family of four. Thrive Youth Center and Haven for Hope each received goods for 550 travel hygiene kits, designed for easy distribution.

"Seeing guests in San Antonio for professional conferences is good for our economy. Seeing guests in San Antonio giving back and strengthening our community is GREAT for seniors and kids facing hunger. Thank you, Ellucian, for helping organize a give-back that nourishes our most vulnerable." - Eric S. Cooper, President and CEO, San Antonio Food Bank





"Haven for Hope is grateful for the hygiene kits donated by Ellucian from their recent conference in San Antonio. Haven is currently serving more than 1,650 clients who are experiencing homelessness, and we distribute kits daily. Our Outreach Team uses the kits to help them interact with our unsheltered neighbors, hoping they will seek shelter services." - Terri Behling, Director of Communications, Haven for Hope.

