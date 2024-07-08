Ellucian Partners with MDS for Computer Systems Co. in Saudi Arabia to Accelerate Higher Education Transformation

New partnership to advance institutional cloud adoption and migration and student success in the region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and RESTON, Va., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with MDS for Computer Systems Co. (MDS CS), a global leader in IT solutions and part of the MDS System Integration Group, to accelerate the adoption of cloud technology by higher education institutions across Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will expand Ellucian's reach in Saudi Arabia, helping scale the delivery of the company's best-in-class products and services and leveraging MDS CS's deep experience and holistic approach to delivering large-scale IT projects to higher education institutions in the region.

"Ellucian's partnership with MDS CS marks a significant step forward in our commitment to empowering higher education institutions in Saudi Arabia," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "By combining Ellucian's advanced solutions with MDS CS's expertise and approach, we will enhance the student experience and optimize business operations for these institutions."

Ellucian's cutting-edge solutions empower higher education institutions to prioritize delivering top-tier education to students by streamlining registration, enrollment, and administrative procedures. With a modern user interface, students and staff can efficiently access unified data and information across departments and systems in a single, holistic view. Moreover, the Ellucian SaaS Platform fosters enhanced visibility and transparency within institutions, facilitating data-informed decision-making for administrators.

"We are excited at MDS CS to announce this strategic partnership with Ellucian in the Saudi Arabian market, said Mohammad Lafi, General Manager – Riyadh, MDS CS. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward for both companies, and we are confident it will unlock substantial growth opportunities. By combining Ellucian's industry-leading higher education solutions with MDS CS's deep understanding of the Saudi market and its unique needs, we will be able to deliver an unparalleled level of innovation and comprehensiveness to our customers. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the best-in-class solutions and services available."

For more information on Ellucian solutions and services, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap (for Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific) or https://www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT MDS CS

MDS for Computer Systems is a leading and highly reputable organization & technology provider in Saudi market that boasts highly qualified engineers and technicians, delivering top-tier support and turnkey projects to a wide customer base over across the entire Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As part of MDS System Integration Group, MDS for Computer Systems benefits from its extensive resources, which includes 2,600 professionals and 60 affiliates across 11 countries. MDS SI drives business transformation for over 5,000 customers with world-class technology solutions.

https://mdscs.sa/

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

