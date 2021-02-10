Ellucian Partners with NEOED to Offer Customers Enhanced Talent Management Solutions

RESTON, Va. and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, and NEOED, a provider of a comprehensive human capital management solution for educational institutions, have partnered to deliver a SaaS workforce management platform for Ellucian Banner and Colleague Human Resources customers.

Ellucian's Talent Management by NEOED enables human resource departments at institutions to automate recruitment and onboarding, employee learning and performance management through a centralized platform. Used by hundreds of institutions, NEOED's product suite supports the faculty and administrative hiring process attracting higher quality applicants. In addition, it makes it possible to onboard remote and on-campus employees, track professional and personal developmental goals, and offer transparent institutional communication.

"NEOED understands the complex needs of higher education HR teams and their talent management solutions are specifically designed to connect and improve processes for those customers," said Kuljit Dharni, Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Strategic Programs, Ellucian. "We're excited to partner with NEOED to support institutions across the entire employee lifecycle – including with recruitment, onboarding, training programs, employee management and retention."

"Higher ed institutions trust Ellucian for their steadfast commitment to providing best in class software solutions, making them an ideal partner for NEOED, which we developed specifically for the niche needs of education HR," said Matt Redden, Chief Revenue Officer of NEOED. "Recognizing that the foundation of a great education are the professors and administration that make up an institution, this well-aligned partnership will enable us to help more colleges and universities attract and retain talent."

NEOED will provide the professional, implementation and training services for the new solution. For more information, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-talent-management.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com .

About NEOED

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, NEOED is the leading provider of a comprehensive human capital management solution for educational institutions. Dedicated to supporting the complex needs and compliance requirements of education HR teams, NEOED's suite of three integrated modules – Recruit, Develop, and Manage – provide a centralized platform for managing the entire employee lifecycle. NEOED is a division of NEOGOV, which was founded in 2001 and serves over 6,000 organizations, hundreds of which are educational institutions. More information at www.neoed.com.

