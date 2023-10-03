Ellucian Partners with Portare Solutions to Accelerate SaaS Transformation of UK and Ireland Higher Education Institutions

Partnership to enhance change management support and streamline student information system modernizations for colleges and universities

FETCHAM, England and RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Portare Solutions, a leading change management consultancy in the United Kingdom with more than 32 years of experience, to accelerate, support and enhance the transition to Software as a Service (SaaS) student information systems for higher education institutions in the UK and Ireland.

Portare Solutions has extensive experience in leading change associated with student information system projects, and has designed a framework with Ellucian to focus on cultural change. It will play a pivotal role in transforming institutions' business processes to ensure they make the most out of new technology solutions, supporting staff in adapting the way they work and de-risking projects.

"We're thrilled to partner with Portare Solutions, a standout leader in change management support. Their expertise and unique approach will play a crucial role in managing the change associated with student information system SaaS projects," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers, helping them navigate transformation, support their staff, and get the most out of their technology investment."

"We are delighted to partner with Ellucian, a global leader in higher education SaaS solutions, to help institutions achieve their goals," said Krissi Sanft, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Portare Solutions. "This partnership is a natural fit, as we share a common vision for the future of higher education. We are confident that together, we can make a real difference in the lives of students and faculty."

"Through the partnership, Ellucian and Portare Solutions will together provide institutions with the tools and resources they need to leverage the best from new technologies," added Tilden Lamb, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Portare Solutions.

ABOUT PORTARE SOLUTIONS
Portare Solutions is a leader in change and transformation helping organisations to mature change capability and management processes to enable strategic evolution. We are committed to tangibly assisting our clients to achieve the best results and put strategic initiatives into action. Everything we do is centred around change and transformation and we have significant experience in the implementation of education technology in the higher education sector. As well as this, we support our clients across a number of connected business areas including business technology and data strategy, organisational design and operating model, portfolio and programme design and delivery, change as a service, assurance services and we can help to build flexible and permanent skill sets and teams. We work through partnership and we live by our values; trust, integrity and transparency.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

More news releases in similar topics

