Ellucian Partners with Prolifics Testing to Accelerate SaaS Transformation of Higher Education in the United Kingdom

Strategic partnership to support modernisation of student information system for UK institutions

BOREHAMWOOD, England and RESTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with Prolifics Testing, a leading software testing service provider and part of Prolifics Inc., to streamline SaaS Student Information System (SIS) migrations for higher education customers across the UK. Together, Ellucian and Prolifics Testing will support universities in their digital transformation journeys, ensuring a seamless and efficient transition to the Ellucian SaaS Platform.

"Ellucian's partnership with Prolifics Testing is designed to give higher education institutions the tools and expertise they need to move confidently to SaaS," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "We are committed to delivering a seamless migration process that prioritises performance and user experience. Prolifics' expertise in cloud migration and quality assurance will be instrumental as we jointly drive SaaS modernisation across the UK, helping universities realise their digital transformation goals."

Through the partnership, institutions will leverage Prolifics Testing's proven proficiency in navigating comprehensive SIS transformation, including system integration, performance optimisation and data validation, to confidently implement the Ellucian SaaS Platform. Prolifics' structured four-phase testing model provides support for system reliability and long-term success, enhancing both institutional operations, user experiences, and student success.

"Prolifics Testing has been proudly supporting universities in their digital journeys for over 16 years, and our new partnership with Ellucian marks an exciting chapter," said Derrick Pereira, Head of Testing Practise UK, Prolifics Testing. "By working together to help their customers successfully migrate to the Banner SaaS platform, we're positioned to further enhance the value we bring to the sector. At a time when universities are seeking to do more with less, we're committed to leveraging automation, AI/GenAI, and hybrid models of delivery to help them achieve their goals efficiently."

For more information about Prolifics Testing, visit: https://www.prolifics-testing.com/. For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap/solutions/all-products (for Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific) or https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/all-products.

ABOUT PROLIFICS TESTING

Prolifics is a global leader in IT consulting, technology services, and digital modernisation, with a team of 2,000 expert consultants. As specialists in the Higher Education sector, we've partnered with over 50 universities across the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. With 16 years of experience, we've helped universities implement and migrate their Student Information Systems to the cloud, delivering a smooth and efficient experience for students, staff, and alumni. As an organisation, innovation is a core tenant of our business, leveraging AI and GenAI to deliver solutions to our customers.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fuelled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practises leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Jess Weston

[email protected]

Prashanth Malur

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian