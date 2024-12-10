Ellucian Partners with Stu3 to Advance SaaS Transformation of Higher Education in the United Kingdom

Strategic partnership to streamline student information system

LONDON and RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with Stu3, one of the UK's top independent education IT consultants, to accelerate and support the transition of higher education institutions in the UK to Ellucian SaaS Student Information Systems (SIS). Together, Ellucian and Stu3 will help institutions optimise technology investments, improve operational efficiency and drive student success.

The partnership will deliver enhanced value to UK institutions by combining Ellucian's cutting-edge SaaS solutions with Stu3's extensive expertise in the country's higher education market. With a proven track record of success across all its projects, Stu3 will play a key role in streamlining the implementation process, ensuring institutions can seamlessly transition to Banner, an innovative SIS and part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform.

"At Ellucian, we are committed to ensuring higher education institutions thrive through digital transformation," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "Partnering with Stu3 enables us to combine the power of the Ellucian SaaS Platform with unparallelled consultancy expertise, ensuring that our customers in the UK receive tailored support and guidance as they modernise their Student Information Systems. This partnership will drive significant value for institutions by reducing implementation risk and maximising long-term success."

"Stu3's sole focus is helping higher education institutions deliver their strategic Student Information System projects, and in partnership with our 60+ HEI clients have an enviable 100% project success rate," said Ian Colledge, Co-founder & Director, Stu3. "In partnering with Ellucian, we bring our consultancy team's extensive SIS expertise to bear in delivering the Ellucian SaaS Platform to UK HEIs, reducing project risk and working together to ensure the success of these business-critical strategic implementation projects."

ABOUT STU3

Stu3 is a leading independent provider of Student Information System (SIS) consultancy to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the UK and Ireland. An employee-owned company with a committed team of expert consultants, Stu3 has an immense depth of knowledge covering all areas of student system processes. We work seamlessly with our clients, taking the time to understand each institution's specific needs and provide the objective expert advice required to deliver the very best solution.

The integrity, reliability, and diverse expertise of our consultancy team, combined with our adaptability to each client's needs, has enabled Stu3 to successfully deliver 100% of projects entrusted to us by our 60+ HEI clients – with projects ranging from new system implementations to targeted strategic enhancements across the entire student lifecycle.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fuelled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practises leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

