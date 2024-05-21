Ellucian Ranked by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers

Higher education technology leader recognized for excellent workplace culture

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named to the Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 list.

One of 400 companies selected out of thousands of employers considered across all industries, Ellucian's recognition on America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 list underscores its commitment to nurturing an open and inclusive environment that enables employees to thrive. Additionally, this recognition emphasizes Ellucian's leadership in workplace innovation and community across the technology industry.

"Securing a coveted spot on the Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 list is a celebration of Ellucian's thriving culture and a resounding affirmation that our community of employees is the driving force behind our success," said Bill Blackford, Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition, Ellucian. "We are dedicated to nurturing an inclusive environment where every voice is valued, every individual is acknowledged, and each team member is empowered to unleash their full potential, ensuring that excellence defines every day at Ellucian."

The Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 list acknowledges companies who represent excellent employers on a national basis, determined by employee evaluations. Companies are scored on both personal evaluations from current employees and public evaluations based on reputation amongst employees in the education industry.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. For more information about the America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 list and to view the full list of recognized companies, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/?sh=ec93d67210f7

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

