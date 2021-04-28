Ellucian Recognized as a Program of the Year Award Winner at Forrester's B2B Summit 2021

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the company has won a Program of the Year (POY) award for successfully implementing Forrester's research, frameworks, and best practices to improve performance. POY award winners are being recognized at Forrester's B2B Summit 2021 live virtual event held May 3-6, 2021.

Ellucian won the POY award for Ellucian Live on the successful implementation of Forrester's research, frameworks, and best practices. Ellucian Live is an annual user conference that brings together thousands of higher education leaders. In response to the pandemic, and with input from more than 1,300 customers, the Ellucian team pivoted quickly to a virtual format and new program that brought together the higher education community—providing complimentary access to content and best practices during a critical time.

Ellucian transformed the three-day conference into an online program with nearly triple the attendees. Programming was spread across six months to adapt to the changing COVID environment and incorporate content about current events, including racial inequity and the shifting higher education landscape. Using Forrester's structured program design framework, content and outreach were customized by role and registrations grew to 22,000 across 160 sessions.

"The power of Ellucian Live has always been in the community it serves, and winning this award reinforces how the Ellucian team kept our customers at the center as we embraced innovative new models while responding to changing circumstances in real time," said Sharon Loeb, Chief Marketing Officer at Ellucian. "By tailoring dynamic, relevant content by role and focus area throughout the campaign we exceeded expectations for engagement, reach, and impact, while deepening our partnership with the market we serve. And this momentum has continued with a record-setting Ellucian Live program again in 2021. I could not be more proud of this team."

"We are excited to honor this year's PoY winners," said John Donlon, VP of product management at Forrester. "Each winner has demonstrated terrific ability in utilizing Forrester's research and solutions to shape their strategic and business objectives for success in this new era of B2B marketing."

Kerri Vogel, Vice President, Global Campaigns, will present on her team's success on May 6th at 1:00 p.m. ET during Forrester's B2B Summit North America virtual event. Formerly the SiriusDecisions Summit, Forrester's B2B Summit has been a trusted destination and community for sales, product and marketing leaders for more than a decade. Event attendees include B2B leaders, top analysts, inspirational thinkers, and innovative technology providers that come together to better understand the latest B2B buying trends, changing buyer needs, and new practices across sales, marketing, and product management in order to achieve optimal performance and accelerate revenue growth.

