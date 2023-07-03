Ellucian Recognized as a World Leader in Corporate Social Responsibility

News provided by

Ellucian

03 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Higher education technology leader recognized for commitment to sustainability and corporate ethics

RESTON, Va., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 International CSR Excellence Award silver winner in the Community Commitment category.

Ellucian's recognition as a CSR leader underscores its commitment to corporate social responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability. Achieving CSR accreditation supports organizations as they integrate consumer, social, environmental and ethical concerns into business operations and strategy.

"We are grateful for this accreditation as this recognition is a testament to our culture and our commitment to having a positive impact on our communities. Everyone at Ellucian is deeply passionate about doing great work in service of others – in an ethical and sustainable way," said Gregory Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian.

To receive this recognition, Ellucian underwent an assessment that analyzes the company's full range of CSR activity. This included qualitative and quantitative proof that the organization's leadership is committed to maintaining acceptable standards.

"This award is recognition of our concerted efforts to reduce our Greenhouse Gas emissions and operate with sustainability at the forefront, as well as finding every available pathway to be a socially responsible, ethical company," said Kirsten Weeks, Senior Director, Environmental, Social and Governance, Ellucian. "Those pathways are leading to real, meaningful changes for Ellucian, for our communities, and for our industry."

The 2023 International CSR Excellence Awards were presented on June 16, 2023 in St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact:
Lindsay Stanley
[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian

Also from this source

Ellucian's CEO Laura Ipsen Named Outstanding Leader of the Year

Ellucian Announces Partnership with Out in Tech to Empower LGBTQ+ Tech Talent

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.