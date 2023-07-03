Ellucian Recognized as a World Leader in Corporate Social Responsibility

Higher education technology leader recognized for commitment to sustainability and corporate ethics

RESTON, Va., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 International CSR Excellence Award silver winner in the Community Commitment category.

Ellucian's recognition as a CSR leader underscores its commitment to corporate social responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability. Achieving CSR accreditation supports organizations as they integrate consumer, social, environmental and ethical concerns into business operations and strategy.

"We are grateful for this accreditation as this recognition is a testament to our culture and our commitment to having a positive impact on our communities. Everyone at Ellucian is deeply passionate about doing great work in service of others – in an ethical and sustainable way," said Gregory Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian.

To receive this recognition, Ellucian underwent an assessment that analyzes the company's full range of CSR activity. This included qualitative and quantitative proof that the organization's leadership is committed to maintaining acceptable standards.

"This award is recognition of our concerted efforts to reduce our Greenhouse Gas emissions and operate with sustainability at the forefront, as well as finding every available pathway to be a socially responsible, ethical company," said Kirsten Weeks, Senior Director, Environmental, Social and Governance, Ellucian. "Those pathways are leading to real, meaningful changes for Ellucian, for our communities, and for our industry."

The 2023 International CSR Excellence Awards were presented on June 16, 2023 in St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

