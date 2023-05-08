Ellucian Recognized as Higher Education Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year

The Tambellini Group's U.S. Market Trends Report Highlights Ellucian's Leadership in Finance and HCM Solutions

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, was recognized by the Tambellini Group as the provider of the industry's most widely used HR and Finance solutions for the sixth consecutive year. The Tambellini Group's recently published 2023 Financial Management and Human Capital Management Systems U.S. Higher Education Market Share, Trends, and Leaders Report recognizes Ellucian's leadership in each of the two-year and four-year public and four-year private segments.

"Higher education institutions are juggling multiple challenges including financial, political and competitive pressures, which are driving the need for automated business processes, cloud migration, and increased planning," said Vicki Tambellini, Tambellini Group's CEO and Founder. "We are encouraged to see that institutions are taking more time to strategically prepare for the significant operational changes that accompany their shifts to cloud-based solutions."

"Ellucian is a leader in finance and human capital management (HCM) solutions, and we're proud that our deep history and exclusive focus on the needs of higher education have led institutions to place their trust in Ellucian over the other providers in this very competitive space," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian.

"For 2022 Ellucian finance and HCM selections, Tambellini reports that 'approximately 85 percent of the selections chose Ellucian cloud-adapted deployment'," continued Ipsen. "Currently, more than 1,600 institutions are running at least one Ellucian Solution in SaaS. Our Banner and Colleague solutions are SaaS and available today, and our product roadmap highlights our continued investment in new capabilities for finance and HCM in order to meet the needs of higher education institutions today and into the future."

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

