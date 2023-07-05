Ellucian Recognized as Market Leader for Higher Education Student System

The Tambellini Group's 2023 Student Systems U.S. Market Trends Report Highlights Ellucian's Leading Market Share in Student Systems

RESTON, Va., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, was recognized as the top provider of student systems for the eleventh consecutive year. Tambellini Group's recently published 2023 Student Systems US Higher Education Market Share, Trends, and Leaders Report shows Ellucian as the most widely used student system among two and four-year public, two and four-year private, and not-for-profit institutions.

"Current demographic trends and intensified competition in the higher education market are driving more institutions to prioritize student success," said Vicki Tambellini, CEO and Founder of Tambellini Group. "When effectively implemented, modern student systems can help institutions enhance the student experience and leverage more data to track and improve student success measures."

"Ellucian solutions are designed for and with our higher education partners, reflecting our long history serving the unique needs of all sizes and types of institutions and the continued trust they've placed in us to deliver modern experiences," said Laura Ipsen, President & CEO, Ellucian. "As the industry continues to evolve, and institutions work to modernize their technology strategy and operations, more institutions are turning to us and the Ellucian SaaS Platform to increase agility, reduce complexity, and streamline processes while also delivering a modern, seamless experience for students, faculty, and staff."

To date, more than 1,600 institutions are running at least one Ellucian solution in SaaS.

