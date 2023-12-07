Ellucian Recognized for Commitment to DEI and Customer Success in 2023 TSIA Star Awards

EdTech leader named finalist in two categories in esteemed technology services awards program

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it is a finalist in two categories in the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) Star Awards. Ellucian was recognized for Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as well as Innovation in Customer Success. For more than 30 years, the STAR Awards have been among the highest honors in the technology and services industry.

For the Best Practices in DEI recognition, Ellucian was commended for prioritizing the well-being, fulfillment, and success of all employees, as well as fostering a workplace environment that celebrates individual differences, attracts diverse talent, and enables all employees to do their best work as their full selves. Ellucian was credited in the Innovation in Customer Success category for new initiatives to enhance the customer experience, including a data-driven approach that leverages analytics to better meet institutions' needs. Ellucian's focus on value discovery, delivery, and optimization services has streamlined the SaaS transformation experience for customers.

"Being named a finalist in these categories reflects our unwavering dedication to supporting the success of our employees and customers alike," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "At Ellucian, we believe championing diversity benefits both our team and the institutions we serve. We pride ourselves in our inclusive culture that fosters the focus and innovation that is central to the success of our customers."

"Every year, the STAR Award advisory board of industry experts evaluates technology companies demonstrating real-world excellence and innovation to provide the best value for their customers and lead the industry forward. The best of those companies are recognized with the TSIA STAR Awards," said JB Wood, President and CEO, TSIA. "The 2023 finalists and recipients of the STAR Awards are doing terrific work and making enormous advancements in the industry. These companies are modeling practices and behaviors from which their peers and competitors can emulate and learn."

For more information about the 2023 TSIA Star Awards and to view the full list of finalists and winners, visit: https://www.tsia.com/certifications-and-awards/star-awards/tsia-star-award-winners 

ABOUT TSIA
The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, sales, product, and channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of more than 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80 percent of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact
Jess Weston
[email protected] 

