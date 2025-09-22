Ellucian Recognized in 2025 SaaS Awards

Higher ed tech leader named finalist across 5 categories

RESTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, has been named a finalist across five categories in The 2025 SaaS Awards. Categories include: 'Most Innovative SaaS Solution,' 'Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Productivity,' 'Best SaaS Product for ERP,' and 'Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education.'

Ellucian was recognized for Ellucian Student, its AI-enabled, SaaS-native Student Information System offering the latest automation and tools for everything from enrollment and financial aid to degree planning and upskilling. Purpose-built for higher education, it streamlines operations, delivers personalized student experiences, and drives measurable outcomes for institutions worldwide.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by the SaaS Awards," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "This award reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions that enable higher education institutions to better serve students and communities globally. At Ellucian, innovation is core to our mission, and we are proud to stand alongside fellow leaders driving the future of SaaS."

Operated by global cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The SaaS Awards recognize the organizations that are leading the way in the software-as-a-service industry.

"We're pleased to confirm the finalists in this year's SaaS Awards," said James Williams, CEO, The Cloud Awards. "This year features a particularly competitive field of nominations, giving our judges a tough, yet rewarding, task in turning our shortlist into an exclusive range of finalists."

"Driven by the continued investment and evolution of AI within the industry, SaaS solutions are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and standing out from the crowd can be a tough task. Ellucian, and their fellow finalists, have done exceptionally well in reaching this stage, and we wish them well as our judges go on to select this year's winners."

The SaaS Awards focuses on software-as-a-service, with categories segmented into overall SaaS excellence, by sector, business operational processes, or outstanding uses of certain technologies (such as AI).

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

