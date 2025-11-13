North Central State College Goes Live with Ellucian Student, HCM and Finance, Transforming Campus with SaaS-Native, Student-First ERP

Cloud-based platform delivers modern student experiences, empowers faculty and staff with real-time insights and positions NCSC for sustainable growth

MANSFIELD, Ohio and RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that North Central State College (NCSC) has successfully gone live with Ellucian Student, Human Capital Management (HCM), and Finance powered by Colleague. This comprehensive transformation marks a major milestone in modernizing the College's technology infrastructure, enabling greater efficiency, flexibility and innovation across campus operations.

Serving more than 2,800 students per year, NCSC is dedicated to fostering a student-centered, inclusive learning environment that supports success inside and outside the classroom. By transitioning to a SaaS-native ERP system, the College is eliminating complexity from its IT environment, empowering faculty and staff with data-driven insights, and expanding students' access to resources that drive retention, persistence and completion.

"North Central State College has taken an important step forward by creating a modern digital foundation that enhances the student experience and empowers faculty and staff to deliver even greater support," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance, the College is better equipped to help students stay on track, achieve their goals and contribute to the vitality of their communities. We're proud to stand alongside NCSC as they continue building opportunities for learners today and into the future."

"We sincerely thank everyone for their outstanding work and dedication," said Dr. Dorey Diab, President, North Central State College. "It truly takes a team, and we're grateful for the strong partnership we share with Ellucian. As technology continues to evolve rapidly, we appreciate all the efforts being made to advance North Central State College."

With the new ERP now live, NCSC has established a modern digital foundation that strengthens its ability to drive enrollment growth, elevate student success, and ensure long-term institutional resilience — all while enabling faculty and staff to continuously enhance the student experience.

"This milestone demonstrates the strength of our partnership with North Central State College and our shared commitment to putting students first," said Kelly Rogan, Chief Operating Officer, Ellucian. "Working together, we've delivered modern, cloud-based solutions that advance NCSC's mission to expand access, close success gaps, and support learners throughout their journey."

"I'm incredibly proud of our team and everything they've achieved in getting us to this point with the system — all while continuing to advance North Central State College. But our work isn't finished," said Lori McKee, Vice President & CFO, North Central State College. "Next, we're preparing to launch Ellucian Experience, which marks an exciting new step forward."

To learn more about Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/all-products

ABOUT NORTH CENTRAL STATE COLLEGE

North Central State is a community college that serves 2,800 students on its Mansfield campus, Kehoe Center in Shelby, and the Crawford Success Center in Bucyrus. The College is preparing this area's workforce by offering more than 60 bachelor's degree, associate degree and certificate programs of study, which include comprehensive technical education in health sciences, general studies, public service, business, engineering technology, and corporate/community services. In addition to technical studies, North Central State College offers numerous associate of arts and associate of science degrees, which allow students to transfer credits to colleges and universities in the pursuit of advanced degrees.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

