Ellucian Recognizes 2022 Partner of the Year Award Winners

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced the winners of the Ellucian Partner of the Year Awards for 2022. The annual awards recognize Ellucian partners across a number of categories for their collaboration and shared focus on delivering excellent customer service to higher education institutions.

The Ellucian 2022 Partner of the Year Award Winners are:

Innovation Excellence – Coursedog

In just a few years, Coursedog's Academic Operations suite has helped over 100 institutions streamline course and academic scheduling. Their approach has significantly reduced burden on staff and provided an improved process.

Sales Excellence – Emburse, Inc.

The team at Emburse continue to work in collaborative and innovative ways to consistently respond to customers and Ellucian sales teams. Their commitment, dedication and focus has contributed to growth of two of Ellucian's solutions: Travel and Expense Management and Invoice.

Integration Excellence – Flywire

Flywire, a global payments enablement and software company, works closely with Ellucian to support improved integration and an innovative customer experience via APIs. This partnership facilitates complex payments for customers, improving the overall experience.

Rising Star – MazeMap

With MazeMap's groundbreaking applications, students and administrators are leveraging wayfinding capabilities and insights folded into the on-campus experience for the first time.

Customer First – TouchNet

TouchNet has consistently worked collaboratively in solving customer challenges, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to customer experience. TouchNet is a global payments company providing integrated, comprehensive, and secure commerce and credential solutions for colleges and universities.

Implementation Partner of the Year – Ferrilli

Ferrilli has repeatedly demonstrated a high level of professionalism and proficiency with Ellucian that has also reflected in its work in the market. The mutual 'Customer First' mentality is one of the many shared characteristics, prioritizing and anticipating customers' needs ahead of time.

Cloud Partner of the Year – AWS

As a Global Strategic Alliance in the Ellucian Partner Network, AWS works closely with Ellucian across Sales, Marketing and Solutions Consultancy businesses and is a trusted Cloud Partner of choice.

The Partner of the Year Awards are presented to partners who have demonstrated exceptional performance in areas such as Innovation, Sales Excellence, Integration, Customer Satisfaction, and Collaboration with Ellucian teams. Winners were selected through a process that included employees across the organization and input from Ellucian executives. These awards highlight the strength and depth of Ellucian's partner ecosystem and the critical role that partners play in delivering value to customers. This year's winners represent a diverse range of partners, from global technology companies to recent start-ups.

"We are thrilled to recognize our partners who have demonstrated excellence in delivering value to our customers," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "Their commitment to innovation, customer service, and collaboration has enabled us to deliver exceptional outcomes to our customers. We thank these partners for their unwavering commitment to accelerating student success and look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive transformation in the industry through our newly redesigned Ellucian Partner Network."

Ellucian works with thousands of higher education institutions around the world and helps more than 22 million students learn, grow and thrive. The Ellucian Partner Network focuses on shared success through joint marketing, sales collaboration and technology enablement. With more than 150 member organizations, Ellucian maintains one of the largest networks of strategic partners providing solutions specific to the needs of higher education.

Learn more about Ellucian's partner network here: https://www.ellucian.com/assets/en/brochure/ellucian-partner-network.pdf

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

