Ellucian Selected as 2023 Green Lease Leader

Higher education technology leader recognized for sustainability in commercial and industrial real estate strategy

RESTON, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Silver Level 2023 Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance. Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leader acknowledges landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality improvement, and sustainability in buildings.

To receive this recognition, Ellucian qualified for credits by prioritizing energy efficiency and best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training in future leases. Ellucian's facilities team has produced Green Leasing Guidelines for identifying energy efficient buildings and tracking Ellucian's energy usage. These guidelines help establish a mutually beneficial landlord-tenant relationship leading to higher-performing buildings and healthier, more sustainable communities.

"At Ellucian, we're proud to be recognized as a leader in environmental stewardship and we're committed to partnering with all of our stakeholders for the benefit of the communities in which we live and operate," said Laura Ipsen, President & CEO, Ellucian. "Putting energy efficiency and sustainability best practices into our leases is part of our ongoing commitment and contribution to a sustainable future for all."

Acceptance of green leases in commercial spaces is a growing national trend and a critical tool for improving buildings and meeting corporate environmental and social goals. This year's Green Lease Leaders represent portfolios totaling over three billion square feet (sq. ft.) and comprise a diverse range of buildings from large and small commercial offices to data centers and industrial and multifamily buildings. The cumulative floor area of all Green Lease Leaders is now nearly 6.5 billion sq. ft. of building space.

IMT estimates that green leases can help reduce utility bills by up to approximately 50 cents per square foot (22 percent) in U.S. office buildings alone. If all leased office buildings executed green leases, the market could reap over $3 billion in annual cost savings.

Learn more about Green Leasing by visiting GreenLeaseLeaders.com or reading Green Lease Leaders' case studies.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian