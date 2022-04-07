Ellucian Taps Martin Mrugal as Chief Operating Officer

Transformational Leader With Expertise in Cloud Migration To Oversee Operational Excellence

RESTON, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Martin Mrugal as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Mrugal will lead all aspects of Ellucian's Global Professional Services, Managed Services, Global Support, Customer Success and Operations, and Centers of Excellence.

"Marty not only brings deep expertise in scaling enterprise software across a wide range of industries, but has a strong reputation building world-class teams and driving a customer-first mindset," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "As we continue our work to transform higher ed institutions for the future, we are committed to being the best partners as we work together to improve student success around the world. I am pleased to welcome Marty and look forward to the impact his leadership and extensive experience in driving the acceleration of the transition to the cloud will bring to Ellucian and our customers."

"I am excited to join the Ellucian team and am inspired by the mission to transform higher education to deliver outstanding student outcomes," said Marty Mrugal. "My previous experience coupled with my passion for customer success and transformation creates an ideal opportunity to contribute to the continued success of Ellucian."

Mr. Mrugal joins Ellucian from Citrix where, as Chief Customer Innovation Officer, he was responsible for accelerating and scaling cloud innovation and transition through strategic partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft. He also co-led the go-to-market integration of Wrike, a collaborative work management SAAS company, into the Citrix portfolio.

Prior to Citrix, Mr. Mrugal spent 22 years at SAP where he created and led the first cross-portfolio customer success team globally and developed an innovative engagement model with customers based on the business outcomes. Mr. Mrugal also held several diverse management and executive leadership roles at SAP including CInO, COO for cloud procurement and business networking at SAP Ariba, and COO for global industry solutions.

Mr. Mrugal studied supply chain logistics, economics, and marketing as an undergraduate, and holds a Masters in Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

