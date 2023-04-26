Ellucian Unveils New Partner Program to Scale and Accelerate Digital Transformation of Higher Education

Ellucian Partner Network Enhances and Extends Capabilities Enabling Institutional and Student Success

RESTON, Va., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the Ellucian Partner Network, a reimagined program to ignite scale and acceleration of digital transformation across the industry. Unveiled at Ellucian Live, the industry's premier global technology conference, the Ellucian Partner Network is key to extending Ellucian's leadership position supporting customers in both new and existing markets.

"As we continue to grow our open SaaS platform, the Ellucian Partner Network will serve as an eco-system where partners across the globe will be invited to build, sell or service Ellucian solutions," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "In the fast-moving world of SaaS, our customers require cloud solutions to enable them for the next generation of higher education. Our partner community will extend the reach of our products and services through integration and validation to ensure customer cloud environments that are meant to last."

Ellucian works with thousands of higher education institutions around the world and helps more than 22 million students learn, grow and thrive. The Ellucian Partner Network will focus on shared success through joint marketing, sales collaboration and technology enablement. With more than 150 member organizations, Ellucian maintains one of the largest networks of strategic partners providing solutions specific to the needs of higher education.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

