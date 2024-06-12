Ellucian Welcomes Dr. Joe Sallustio as Vice President of Industry Engagement

Experienced higher education professional and co-founder of the EdUp Experience Podcast to scale industry collaboration

RESTON, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Dr. Joe Sallustio (EdD) as Vice President of Industry Engagement. In this pivotal new role, Dr. Sallustio will foster strategic collaborations and drive initiatives to propel the digital evolution of higher education and enhance student outcomes.

"Joe is an influential voice in the world of higher education, and I am thrilled to welcome him to Ellucian," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With extensive experience managing university operations, finance, and academic areas across various institutions, Joe brings unparalleled expertise to our team. His vibrant energy and enthusiasm for education are truly inspiring, making him an incredible addition as we continue to grow and pursue our mission to power higher education so institutions can empower student success."

"Ellucian is a global organization at the forefront of change - serving all types of students and institutions," said Sallustio, "I am honored to join an organization deeply committed to student success, where I can combine my experience in higher education executive leadership with innovative solutions to help institutions thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Most recently, as Chief Experience Officer at Lindenwood University, he spearheaded initiatives to create a more efficient and student-centric experience, showcasing his ability to drive meaningful change. Throughout his 20+ year career, Dr. Sallustio has led teams across functional areas at both non-profit and for-profit institutions, providing an unparalleled understanding of the higher education landscape.

Dr. Sallustio's influence extends to his role as a leading voice in the higher education community. As the co-founder and host of "The EdUp Experience Podcast," he has created a premier platform for higher education insights, engaging in thought-provoking discussions with prominent global leaders. His expertise and engaging style have made him a highly sought-after keynote speaker, moderator, and facilitator, captivating audiences with his visionary ideas and practical strategies, which come together in his co-authored, best-selling book, "Commencement: The Beginning of a New Era in Higher Education."

