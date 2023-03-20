Ellucian Welcomes John Gurski as Chief Revenue Officer

Dynamic leader to drive acceleration of digital transformation for higher education

RESTON, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced John Gurski as Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting directly to president and CEO Laura Ipsen, Gurski will be responsible for Ellucian's revenue organization, working with key stakeholders to drive the Company's go-to-market strategy.

"John's strong sales leadership experience with software companies, including more than two decades at SAP, will be invaluable as we accelerate digital transformation and help higher education institutions modernize for the future," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "John brings a customer-centric approach and is known for inspiring teams and empowering them to excel. I am excited to welcome John to Ellucian and look forward to working with him to pursue creative solutions for our customers as the industry continues to evolve."

"Ellucian is uniquely positioned to help higher education institutions build a stronger future. I am excited to join Ellucian and apply my background and experience to drive the Company's mission to help institutions empower student success," said John Gurski. "Ellucian has a reputation as a truly transformational leader and I am eager to work with this team to accelerate the modernization of higher education institutions, creating opportunities for better outcomes for students."

Gurski joins Ellucian from Integrate, a precision demand marketing company where he was President and Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to this, he was Chief Sales Officer at PointClickCare, a healthcare innovator and the leading cloud-based software provider for the post-acute care market. Gurski spent most of his career at SAP where he held various leadership roles. Gurski holds a bachelor's degree from Penn State University, and an MBA from George Washington University.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

