Ellucian Wins 2023 EdTech Award

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that it has won the EdTech Trendsetter Award in the Higher Education category. Ellucian cloud solutions were also named a finalist in the EdTech Cool Tool Awards for Higher Education Solutions, and Ellucian's President and CEO Laura Ipsen was recognized as a finalist in the EdTech Leadership Awards for Higher Education Technology Leaders. Winners and finalists were picked for their contributions in transforming education through technology.

The EdTech Awards, established by EdTech Digest in 2010, recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology for their outstanding contributions enriching the lives of learners everywhere. This year's finalists and winners were selected based on criteria that includes pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

"We are honored to be recognized across three prestigious EdTech Awards categories," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Our mission is to power institutions so institutions can power student success, and we're proud to be leading the way with the solutions that higher ed institutions need to be resilient, innovative and thrive."

"A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

"It's far from perfect—but across K-12, higher education, and workforce learning sectors—an accelerated digital transformation has left in its wake hybrid schools, rapidly changing post-secondary models, and an increasingly remote-based workforce," Rivero said. "The world has truly changed—and we will never be the same again."

See the full list of winners and finalists here: https://www.edtechdigest.com/2023-finalists-winners/

ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

