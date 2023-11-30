Ellucian Wins 2023 Merit Technology Award

Higher ed tech leader recognized for transformative SaaS solutions

RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has won the Gold 2023 Merit Technology Award in the Education Software category. The Merit Technology awards recognize the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies across global industries.

Ellucian was selected for its innovative SaaS solutions that are transforming the higher education industry and addressing the evolving needs of institutions and students. The Ellucian SaaS Platform offers best-in-class capabilities, including unparalleled flexibility, scalability and security. To date, more than 1,600 institutions worldwide are leveraging Ellucian SaaS solutions.

"This recognition is a testament to Ellucian's unwavering commitment to driving innovation in higher education and we are honored to be recognized alongside other leading technology companies," said Michael Wulff, Chief Technology Officer, Ellucian. "We are proud of our role in empowering institutions with the tools they need to optimize technology operations and enhance student experiences. With the Ellucian SaaS Platform, institutions around the globe are better equipped to adapt to a changing higher education landscape."

"We're thrilled to announce the outstanding winners of the 2023 Merit Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in harnessing the power of technology but have also set new benchmarks for excellence," said Marie Zander, Executive Director, Merit Awards. "The remarkable achievements by each winner stand as a testament to the transformative potential of technology, and we congratulate this year's recipients."

To see the full list of winners, visit: https://www.merit-awards.com/winners-technology-2023. To learn more about Ellucian SaaS solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

