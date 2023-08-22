Ellucian Wins 2023 Tech Cares Award

Higher education technology leader recognized for commitment to supporting employees, communities, and the environment

RESTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2023 Tech Cares Awards. The annual awards program, organized by TrustRadius, honors B2B technology companies that have gone above and beyond to demonstrate their corporate social responsibility (CSR) in supporting their employees, communities, and the environment.

Ellucian was highlighted among the group of winners for excelling in education support through its programs and partnerships created to uplift underrepresented students, including the PATH Scholarship Program, offered by the Ellucian Foundation, and a Student Career Accelerator Workshop designed to connect and engage students from historically marginalized communities.

"We are deeply honored to receive a 2023 Tech Cares Award alongside an impressive group of peers in the B2B technology space," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian. "This recognition is a testament to our unyielding commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment, contributing positively to our communities, and championing sustainable practices. At Ellucian, we believe that technology can be a powerful force for good, and we are dedicated to leveraging our platforms and solutions to create a positive impact."

Ellucian's recognition in the 2023 Tech Cares Awards underscores its dedication to aligning its business operations with globally recognized CSR principles. The award also puts a spotlight on the importance of CSR in the B2B tech industry, demonstrating how companies can integrate societal and environmental initiatives into their core business activities to make a positive impact.

"Ellucian's unwavering dedication to corporate social responsibility is truly outstanding," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research, TrustRadius. "From fostering an inclusive culture through Employee Resource Groups to driving sustainability and empowering education, Ellucian's multifaceted initiatives make a remarkable impact. Their commitment to diversity, education, and community engagement exemplifies a true Tech Cares champion."

