Ellucian Wins 2024 Stratus SaaS Award

Higher ed tech leader recognized for innovative SaaS platform

RESTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, was named the winner in the Software as a Service (SaaS) category of the 2024 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing . This esteemed award program, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, highlights organizations that are pioneering innovative solutions by leveraging cloud technologies to drive industry advancements.

Ellucian was recognized for its robust SaaS Platform supporting higher education institutions in modernizing technology operations, enhancing data security and driving student success through scalable and secure cloud-based solutions. Designed specifically for the needs of higher education, the Ellucian SaaS Platform simplifies business processes, reduces IT complexity and frees up resources, allowing institutions to focus on improving student outcomes.

"We are honored that the Ellucian SaaS Platform has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "At Ellucian, students are at the center of everything we do. This award reinforces our commitment to providing innovative SaaS solutions that empower institutions to deliver seamless technology experiences for their students, streamline operations and stay agile as the industry continues to evolve."

The Ellucian SaaS Platform is leveraged by more than 2,000 institutions worldwide, serving more than 13 million students. By consolidating IT infrastructure into a single, unified platform, Ellucian helps institutions reduce operational costs, enhance user experiences and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment.

Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Business Intelligence Group, added, "Ellucian's dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology is truly commendable. Their innovative approach and exceptional contributions to the industry make them a worthy recipient of the Stratus Award."

To learn more about Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/all-products. To see the full list of winners, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/cloud-champions-unveiled-2024-stratus-awards-celebrate-innovation-and-leadership.

ABOUT BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE GROUP

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

