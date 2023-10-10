Ellucian Wins Diversity and Inclusion Stevie® Award for Great Employers

Higher education technology leader recognized as one of the world's best employers for achievement in diversity and inclusion

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has won a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion in the eighth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The awards program recognizes the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes across 28 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Ellucian was recognized for its significant strides in advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) within the organization. The company's commitment to nurturing an inclusive environment that celebrates individual differences, the establishment of Employee Resource Groups, and the active participation of its employees in DEI events were instrumental in securing this recognition.

"Our diverse and inclusive culture is a source of pride and a cornerstone of our success," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian. "At Ellucian, our dedicated team has established a workplace where every member feels not just welcomed but valued, and we are honored to be recognized with this achievement. We remain committed to fostering an environment where every voice is heard and every individual can thrive."

"Winning the Silver Stevie® Award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion at Ellucian," said Camilla Collins, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Ellucian. "This award underscores our commitment to creating an environment where everyone's uniqueness is celebrated, and it motivates us to continue our work in shaping a truly inclusive culture."

For more information about the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and to view the full list of winners, visit: https://stevies-sage.secure-platform.com/a/page/the-awards/2023-stevie-winners

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

