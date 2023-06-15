Ellucian Wins EdTech Breakthrough Award for Second Year in a Row

Prestigious international awards program recognizes Ellucian as education administration solution provider of the year

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that for the second year running it has been selected as "Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year" in the annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

The Ellucian SaaS Platform features best-in-class capabilities, delivering open, interoperable, and connected solutions and services that support critical institutional operations. Spanning the entire student lifecycle, the Platform integrates data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention, as well as workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement.

"As a trusted partner, we work to power higher education so institutions can empower student success with the most modern experiences across the Ellucian SaaS platform," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Winning this award from EdTech Breakthrough for the second year in a row is a testament to our culture of innovation and commitment to the mission of higher education."

"Students, staff, faculty and alumni all create an ecosystem that administrators often struggle with managing. Everyday tasks and access to essential data can be a challenge with many organizations challenged by siloed applications. Administrators need an open, interconnected, configurable platform powered by APIs and a unified user experience," said James Johnson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations to Ellucian on a second 'Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year" award. Ellucian combines higher education expertise, focused innovation, and deep partnership to unlock the full potential of any institution."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.

To learn more about Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

