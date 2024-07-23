Ellucian Wins EdTech Breakthrough Award for Third Year in a Row

Prestigious international awards program recognizes Ellucian

as education administration solution provider of the year

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that, for the third year in a row, it has been selected as "Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year" at the EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The annual award program, in its 6th year, is conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

"Ellucian is spearheading the transition of higher education's technology operations to SaaS – particularly their own platform. In a rapidly evolving educational landscape, this transition represents a paradigm shift in higher ed technology, offering benefits that redefine the student experience and elevate efficiency," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Ellucian is revolutionizing the future of education and empowering institutions and students to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Congratulations on being our 'Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year!"

Recognized for optimizing technology operations across institutions of all types, the Ellucian SaaS Platform's best-in-class capabilities cover the entire student lifecycle. Through SaaS, Ellucian is delivering greater IT simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced user experiences for students and staff. The platform integrates data across applications with comprehensive reporting and analytics for better-informed decision-making and planning.

"The Ellucian SaaS Platform is reshaping how higher education institutions navigate challenges across the student lifecycle – from recruitment, enrollment and retention to fundraising and alumni engagement," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We're incredibly proud of this recognition by EdTech Breakthrough, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, driving positive change for the future of higher education."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries around the world.

See the full list of winners here: https://edtechbreakthrough.com/edtech-2024-winners/

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

ABOUT EDTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian