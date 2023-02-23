Ellucian Wins in 2023 Cloud Awards

International awards program recognizes Ellucian for best hybrid cloud solution

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today was named The Cloud Awards winner in the Best Hybrid Cloud Solution category. The Cloud Awards is an international program recognizing and honoring industry leaders and innovators for transformation via cloud computing.

With the Ellucian Platform, higher education institutions are transforming to unlock innovation and bolster resiliency. Integrated solutions empower faculty and staff with data-driven insights to drive successful student outcomes. Ellucian offers multiple pathways to the cloud to meet institutions where they are, providing a breadth of in-house expertise, robust partner network, capabilities and solutions for the transformation journey.

"Making the transition to the cloud can be daunting, requiring confidence in the technology, time, and resources," said Mike Wulff, CTO of Ellucian. "Our customers understand the advantages that come with making the change, and we are committed to working closely with higher education institutions -- offering a tailored approach that suits their specific needs. It is an honor to be awarded a 2023 Cloud Award, recognizing our efforts to provide efficient and customized hybrid cloud solutions."

"Ellucian is an admirable winner of The Cloud Awards as their solution takes the industry a step forward," said James Williams, Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards. "There were many innovative solutions among the finalists, but Ellucian's solution stood out to the judging panel as the ultimate category winner for Best Hybrid Cloud Solution."

ABOUT THE CLOUD AWARDS

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for the Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

The Cloud Awards is one of three related awards programs: The Cloud Awards, for cloud computing, The Cloud Security Awards and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

