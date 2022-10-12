Ellucian Wins in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022

Award program recognizes Ellucian Experience for supporting innovative, effective teaching and learning for higher education students and teachers

RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Experience won Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 in the Higher Education category. The awards program recognizes the most impressive products and solutions that offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative, effective teaching and learning practices for the 2022-23 school year.

"We are honored that Tech & Learning has recognized Ellucian as an Awards of Excellence winner for Ellucian Experience, our modern platform that is purpose-built to deliver the experience higher education institutions need," said Mike Wulff, Chief Technology Officer, Ellucian. "Experience is simplifying and streamlining higher education data and processes, delivering a personalized, information-rich dashboard for everyone at an institution, and enabling more efficient, innovative and future-ready campuses where students can thrive on their educational journey."

Ellucian Experience is a personalized hub and dashboard that provides timely, actionable information to students, faculty and staff across institutions. It integrates with other higher ed solutions and aggregates relevant content from multiple sources to provide essential information – such as course schedules, advisor meetings, financial aid updates, campus events calendars, dining options, and so much more — into one central environment for all users. It offers a single-entry point to the critical information without switching screens or navigating numerous sign-ons, saving time and enabling maximum productivity for students and staff.

By providing one simple, convenient, and customizable online location to quickly access all of the information a student needs as they progress through their degree path, Experience allows students to spend more time focusing on their studies and classwork, and less time navigating burdensome logins and un-intuitive interfaces to get the information they need. With the launch of the Ellucian Experience Companion Application in 2022, institutions can now also add fully compatible iOS and Android applications to give users a continuous, consistent user experience across mobile devices.

For more information on Ellucian Experience, visit: www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-experience

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian