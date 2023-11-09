Ellucian Wins Ragan CSR and Diversity Award

Higher education technology leader recognized for its inclusive Employee Resource Groups

RESTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named a winner in the Ragan CSR and Diversity Awards in the DE&I category for the work of its 11 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). These awards celebrate the organizations, people and teams whose CSR, ESG, and DE&I efforts have played an important role in making the world safer, healthier, more equitable and sustainable.

"At Ellucian, our diverse and inclusive culture is the foundation of our success," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian. "Our Employee Resource Groups help build a workplace where everyone can thrive, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts. We remain committed to fostering a culture that supports the voices and lived experiences of all our employees."

Ellucian was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive recognition. The organization's 11 ERGs are creating space for LGBTQIA+, Black, Latinx, Asian & Pacific Islander, women, veteran and early career communities, to name a few. Guided by Ellucian's values – Lead, Innovate, Grow, Humanize and Transform (LIGHT), the ERGs help cultivate a culture of inclusivity and amplify the voices of employees across business units. And with a total membership of more than 3,400 employees, they are centered around common life experiences and backgrounds, providing safe spaces for networking, collaboration, community service and giving, as well as a genuine sense of belonging.

"Winning the Ragan CSR and Diversity Award underscores our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at Ellucian," said Camilla Collins, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "With the help of our Employee Resource Groups, our employees can celebrate what makes them unique and contribute to our culture of inclusivity."

"Congratulations to Ellucian," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs, PR Daily. "Your dedication to making a positive impact on our society and fostering diversity within your organization is truly inspiring."

For more information about the Ragan CSR and Diversity Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit: https://www.ragan.com/awards/events/csr-diversity-awards-luncheon-2023/

