Ellucian Wins Stevie® Award for Best Customer Engagement Initiative

Leading higher ed technology provider recognized for customer and student advocacy programs EllumiNation and EnlightenED

RESTON, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has won a Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Customer Engagement Initiative in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Ellucian was recognized for its commitment to fostering strong connections with customers and students through two innovative advocacy communities: EllumiNation and EnlightenED.

EllumiNation is a dynamic customer advocacy community of over 1,500 higher education technology experts from 815 institutions worldwide. This platform facilitates peer-based support and collaboration among administrative staff from colleges and universities. Its focus is identifying and driving continuous improvement and innovation in Ellucian solutions. EnlightenED empowers more than 370 Ellucian Student Ambassadors to provide direct feedback on education technology to ensure that Ellucian's solutions meet students' evolving needs.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our deep commitment to our customers. Our customers' feedback and needs drive our innovation and technology solutions," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "The EllumiNation and EnlightenED programs provide invaluable insight into how students use Ellucian's technology. Students are at the heart of what we do at Ellucian, and ultimately, this feedback helps enhance and improve the experience for all users."

This year's competition considered more than 2,300 nominations from organizations across 44 nations and territories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"The high scores given to the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Maggie Miller, President of Stevie Awards. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

For more information about the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service and to see the full list of winners, visit: https://stevieawards.com/sales/2024-stevie-award-winners.

To learn more about EllumiNation, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/ellumination and to learn more about EnlightenED, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/enlightened

ABOUT THE STEVIE® AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals worldwide participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, a vast ecosystem of partners, and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

