Ellucian's 2022 Impact Report Highlights Commitment to Sustainability, DEI and Action

EdTech leader sets greenhouse gas reduction target and details global impact across key areas of focus

RESTON, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today released its second Impact Report, which calls attention to the Company's longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility, specifically its work in the DEI, sustainability and compliance and governance spaces.

"Last year's inaugural Impact Report established a set of guidelines and metrics that our team holds ourselves accountable to around the world. This year's report demonstrates our progress against those metrics and invites the community we serve to join us in our work to drive positive change," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian. "I am so proud of the work we are doing across the globe to give back in our communities and to leave the world better for future generations. We are committed to continuing this work and look forward to making an even greater impact in the future."

Among other elements, which include corporate giving, employee-led philanthropy and efforts to bolster and strengthen compliance initiatives, the 2022 Report underscores a companywide push to pursue a workplace that is ethical, inclusive and centered around employee success and wellbeing. The report outlines ambitious goals for the future, informed by metrics set in the 2021 Report.

"The work we do externally is only as good as the work that goes on behind the scenes. Our team sets rigorous goals, and we've made a real impact over the past year," said Kirsten Weeks, senior director, environmental, social and governance. "Our team is purpose-driven and oriented around service. We are united by a vision for a more equitable, more sustainable future— and we are accountable to seeing that future to fruition."



Highlights from the Report include:

Carbon Emissions and Waste Management: In 2022, Ellucian set its first-ever greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction target and committed to offset our 2022 emissions by investing in carbon offsets in 2023. In addition, Ellucian recycles office waste with in-and out-of-office resources, and IT equipment through partnerships globally. In 2022, more than 1,000 laptops were donated to schools around the world. In 2022, Ellucian committed to purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) to power its Malvern, PA (USA) office with a commitment to run this office on 100% renewable energy by the end of 2023.

For more information, view the full report at Ellucian Impact Report | Ellucian.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

