Ellucian's 2023 Impact Awards Celebrate Commitment to Student and Institutional Success

$200,000 presented to institutions across five categories accelerating student success

RESTON, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the global leader in higher education technology solutions and services, announced the winners of its fifth annual Impact Awards at Ellucian Live, the industry's premier technology conference. The Impact Awards recognize and celebrate changemakers and thought leaders who are working to innovate within the technology space.

"The recipients of Ellucian's Impact Awards are finding new ways to leverage technology, uplevel the student experience and ensure institutional effectiveness. They're building innovative strategies going above and beyond to accelerate and improve outcomes for their students," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Every institution on this list inspires us through their leadership, dedication and determination, and we are honored to partner with them as they work to put students at the center."

This year, eight institutions will each receive a $25,000 award to recognize their commitment to achieving better outcomes at their institutions across five categories: Student Success, Institutional Resilience, Empowering Staff, Innovation and Transformational Leadership. The 2023 Impact Award Winners include:

Student Success

Jacksonville State University (Jacksonville, AL)

Jacksonville State University, a public university in Jacksonville, Alabama, leveraged a comprehensive portfolio of Ellucian solutions, including CampusLogic products to improve recruitment and admissions processes, boost net price calculator completions rates, simplify financial aid processes, and enhance student supports around degree requirements and student transfer processes. With ClearCost, StudentForms and VirtualAdvisor, the school recognized a 400 percent year-over-year increase in financial aid processing within one month and a 90 percent decrease in student visits to the financial aid office at payment deadline, due to reduced processing times.

Compton College (Compton, CA)

Compton College, a community college in Compton, California, serving more than 6,600 students, is better able to support academic and basic needs using Ellucian's Advise Early Alert program. Incorporating basic needs information in Advise allows student services advisors to identify and address students' basic needs more quickly and more easily, in order to reach more students. Real-time reports and centralized data, paired with recently implemented cross-campus collaboration and training, led to greater student support with 70 faculty members submitting more than 1,000 Early Alerts each semester.

Institutional Resilience

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), featuring the successes of PennWest University (California, PA) and Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, PA)

PASSHE's OneSIS project provides institutions access to 28 Ellucian modules in the Cloud on Ellucian's Shared Technology Platform. OneSIS is providing enhanced functionality to all PASSHE schools while realizing systemwide cost savings and enhanced security capabilities. PASSHE is now live with OneSIS at PennWest University and Commonwealth University (representing six campuses), ensuring all students, faculty and staff are able to benefit from modern toolsets. PennWest University reported an increase in its freshman class by 2% since implementation.

Empowering Staff

Gwinnett Technical College (Lawrenceville, GA)

To empower staff and support institution-wide goals, Gwinnett Technical College reorganized its Student Affairs Division, increased staff training and access to data, and expanded its efforts to leverage technology. Banner, Degree Works, and Ellucian Recruit are critical in Gwinnett's ability to admit, advise, and retain students. Leveraging CampusLogic solutions, the institution has decreased financial aid processing time. Admissions applications for fall 2022 increased by 9% and students admitted increased by 6% compared to the prior fall term.

Manhattanville College (Purchase, NY)

Manhattanville College's use of Ellucian Colleague ERP expanded to include the Self-Service Finance Management Budget Development Module, facilitating streamlined processes for budget requests through a central location. Increased efficiencies have allowed for a reduction in staff time dedicated to the annual budget process. Notably, the new fiscal year operating base budget process was reduced from days to 20 minutes without any errors. Colleague's Budget Development Module also allowed Manhattanville to uncover over $2M in cost savings while developing and reviewing its Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Innovation

Rush University (Chicago, Il.)

Rush University's implementation of Ellucian Colleague's Student Planning module significantly improved the tracking of student data and enhanced the quality of interactions with students. A private university in Chicago, Illinois, Rush University has eliminated tuition revenue losses related to variable credit errors and the solution supports course projections for future academic terms for learner course continuity. The Student Planning module has significantly increased staff efficiencies, data accuracy and enhanced the overall standardization of tracking student information. The alleviation in administrative errors has led to increased revenue of approximately $12,000 to $24,000 per year.

Transformational Leadership

Instituto Profesional AIEP (Providencia, Region Metropolitana, Chile)

Instituto Profesional AIEP in Chile is a Technical and Professional Higher Education Institution that serves of 100,000 students across 25 campuses. AIEP launched a comprehensive transformation journey, with over 97 initiatives, to expand and innovate higher education opportunities for students. Through intensive strategic planning, AIEP leadership aligned on changes to process, culture, people, structure, and technology. Leveraging Ellucian Banner, a comprehensive ERP solution, Instituto Profesional AIEP has seen increased total enrollment, improved student satisfaction and retention, and an expansion in new careers paths for students.

For more information on the Ellucian Impact Awards, visit: www.ellucian.com/impact-award.

