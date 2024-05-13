Ellucian's 2023 Impact Report Spotlights Equity, Sustainability and Philanthropy

Higher education tech leader supported students in financial distress, invested in climate projects, and led DEI initiatives worldwide

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today released its 2023 Impact Report, which highlights the organization's continued commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. The Report includes Ellucian's 2023 investments in Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Greenhouse Gas (GhG) reduction initiatives. Other highlights include an update on the Ellucian Foundation's Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope Scholarship (PATH) program, which has partnered with colleges and universities to support 2,650+ students in financial distress since 2020.

"Having an impact goes beyond providing customers with technology that helps them serve their students," said Kirsten Weeks, Senior Director, Strategic Operations and ESG, Ellucian. "Investing in our communities, building an inclusive culture and driving environmental sustainability are strategic priorities for our company. The Impact Report is how we measure those efforts, set goals for the future, and showcase the far-reaching contributions of our employees."

Underscoring the important role ESG plays in Ellucian's culture, the Report showcases how employees championed the company's mission, vision and values in 2023 by engaging in communities worldwide. Highlights include the work of Ellucian's 11 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which are critical "culture keepers" and "inclusion drivers" for employees across the company.

Highlights from the report include:

GhG Reduction and Sustainability: In 2023, Ellucian developed its first-ever comprehensive GhG reduction plan with a focus on meeting a target of 25% absolute reduction in GhG emissions by 2025 from a 2019 base year across scopes 1, 2 and partial 3. The organization also invested in climate projects to offset 100% of mandatory emissions from 2022.

Corporate Philanthropy: Ellucian employees supported U.S.-based and global philanthropic efforts, which included food and clothing drives. During Ellucian Live 2023, the company's flagship user conference, participants created 1,000 "seed bombs" to be planted in community gardens in New Orleans. Employees in Ellucian's Bangalore office continued a years-long relationship with the India Literacy Project, which included a donation of more than $26,000 (INR 2,230,000) to benefit students in government schools in India.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Ellucian's efforts to advance DEI initiatives included the launch of the organization's first DEI Council, chaired by President and CEO Laura Ipsen, a company-wide unconscious bias training program, and regional discussions that explored the unique dimensions of diversity in communities globally. These efforts were led—or supported—by Ellucian's 11 robust ERGs. These groups offer year-round opportunities to foster community, learning and inclusivity companywide.

Ellucian Live 2023 also included a first-ever LGBTQ-focused session. Attendees learned from a panel of institutional leaders who discussed their experiences as LGBTQ+ administrators on college and university campuses.

PATH Scholarship: In 2023, the Ellucian Foundation awarded 25 U.S.-based higher education institutions and seven institutions outside the US with scholarship grants between $10,000 and $25,000 to support students in financial distress. Since the program's inception in 2020, PATH has provided more than 145 grants totaling over 2.3 million dollars to institutions in nine countries. The grants have benefitted more than 2,650 students in financial distress.



