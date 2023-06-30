Ellucian's CEO Laura Ipsen Named Outstanding Leader of the Year

Technology leader recognized by Digital Revolution Awards for driving SaaS transformation in higher education

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that President and CEO Laura Ipsen has been named the 2023 Outstanding Leader of the Year by the Digital Revolution Awards in both the North American and Global categories.

The Digital Revolution Awards is a global cloud IT awards program that recognizes and celebrates the very best individuals and businesses working in the cloud ecosystem to harness cloud technology as a force for good across the world. In 2023, the awards program received 700 nominations across 19 categories.

"I am incredibly honored to receive the distinction of Outstanding Leader of the Year in the Digital Revolution Awards, alongside an impressive cohort of leaders and companies who share a vision of leveraging cloud technology for a greater purpose," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. "This recognition is not just for me; it is a testament to the collective effort of the entire Ellucian team. We have an extraordinary group of talented individuals innovating and pushing boundaries to ensure that higher education institutions around the world are empowered to support students on their educational journey."

"The standard in this year's awards was quite incredible, which makes Laura's win in the Outstanding Leader of the Year category all the more impressive," said Kashif Naqshbandi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tenth Revolution Group and Co-founder of the Digital Revolution Awards. "Our judges had an incredibly difficult job selecting our 2023 winners, but Laura has had an outstanding 12 months which makes her a truly worthy winner, and we're very proud to be able to highlight and celebrate her success. Hopefully her victory also helps to inspire others as we continue to celebrate the very best leaders, pioneers and allies across the cloud industry going forward."

The Digital Revolution Awards contribute to charitable causes that include Climb Hire, St. Martin's School and Teenage Cancer Trust. Additionally, for every nomination received, a tree was planted through Tree-Nation.

Learn more about Ellucian cloud solutions here: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-cloud.

ABOUT THE DIGITAL REVOLUTION AWARDS

Founded in 2020 by Tenth Revolution Group, the Digital Revolution Awards and Fundraiser recognizes and celebrates the very best individuals and businesses in the cloud technology community, while also giving back by fundraising for amazing causes around the world. Our mission is to lift up the innovators, the pioneers, the glass-ceiling breakers, and those who are enabling and empowering the world to achieve more. With digital transformation more crucial than ever, we want to showcase the outstanding work being done in the industry, and commend those making a difference not only to the way we live and work today, but also to how we use cloud technology to build our tomorrow.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian