Ellucian's CEO Laura Ipsen Named Top 25 Women in Leadership

Prominent EdTech CEO recognized among top leaders in technology industry

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that President & CEO Laura Ipsen has been highlighted in Calibre One's 2023 list of the Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software Companies.

The list includes top Chief Executive Officers and Presidents leading fast-growing software businesses backed by prominent private equity firms. They are recognized as some of the highest-caliber leaders in the industry. The 2023 awardees were selected from nominations made by Calibre One's extensive network of executives, board members and private equity partners. The list highlights the accomplishments of these successful executives with a demonstrated track record of growth and value creation.

"It is an honor to be recognized among such an impressive group of leaders making an impact on the technology industry in Calibre One's 2023 list of the Top 25 Women Leaders in U.S. PE-Backed Software Companies," said Laura Ipsen, President & CEO of Ellucian. "This recognition is a testament to the commitment of the entire Ellucian team as we power the digital transformation of higher education to achieve better outcomes for all students."

See the full list at: https://www.calibreone.com/Top25Women2023

ABOUT CALIBRE ONE

Calibre One works with the builders of great companies, helping them to create diverse and high-performing leadership teams. We provide Executive Search and Human Capital Advisory services to public companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors. For over 20 years we have operated from three principal hubs: San Francisco, New York and London. We also have offices in: Menlo Park, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and Dallas. We have deep networks that span these key hubs which we leverage to help our clients, which range from iconic giants to VC-backed market pioneers, to build relationships with the world's most talented people.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian