Ellucian's Internship Program Ranked #1 in Technology and Software Engineering; Ellucian's Overall Ranking Jumps from #10 to #2

Vault Internship Rankings for 2024 recognize Ellucian's program for career development, employment prospects and DEI

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian's Global Internship Program has once again been recognized as one of the best in Vault's 2024 100 Best Internships list – this year placing #2 in the overall rankings. Ellucian was also ranked the #1 internship program in the role-based categories for Tech & Engineering, Information Technology, and Sales, Marketing & Communications. Additionally, Ellucian was ranked #3 in the Racial & Ethnic Diversity.

Ellucian's Internship Program provided opportunities for 100+ global interns this year to grow their skills, gain real-world experience in technical and non-technical roles, and connect with students, team members, and business leaders across the globe to jumpstart their career. Internships feature meaningful projects tied to the intern's field of study, dedicated 1:1 mentors and opportunities to present their work at Ellucian's capstone fair. Many interns also go on to find full-time employment at Ellucian once their internship ends.

"We are proud to see Ellucian's Internship Program ascend to the #2 spot on the Vault 2024 Best Internships list, a significant leap from our #10 ranking last year," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian. "As a company dedicated solely to serving the higher education industry, we are doubly committed to providing students from all backgrounds equitable access to a fulfilling career through impactful internships. Vault is a trusted source for internship ratings, and this recognition demonstrates the quality and impact of Ellucian's program as we create pathways for students in higher education to enter the workforce."

Since 1996, Vault has provided in-depth intelligence on what it's really like to work within an industry, company, or profession—and how to position oneself to launch and build the career of their dreams. Vault is best known for its influential rankings, ratings, and reviews on thousands of top employers and hundreds of internship programs.

Vault's Best Internship rankings are based on scores from surveying over 10,000 interns on their quality of life, compensation and benefits, interview process, career development, full-time employment prospects, and diversity. More than 507 campus partners and 20 million+ career seekers use Vault to search, find, evaluate, and land the best jobs and internships.

Learn more about the internship and early career programs at Ellucian here: https://careers.ellucian.com/early-career.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

