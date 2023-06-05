Ellucian's Michael Wulff Named CTO of the Year

Influential SaaS leader recognized in 2023 Globee® IT awards for driving digital transformation of higher education

RESTON, Va., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Chief Technology Officer Michael Wulff has been named the CTO of the Year in the IT Cloud and SaaS category of the 2023 Globee® Information Technology Awards. This annual global awards program celebrates outstanding achievements in information technology and cybersecurity, recognizing leaders and organizations that demonstrate excellence through advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services raising industry standards.

"I am honored to be recognized as the IT Cloud and SaaS CTO of the Year in the 2023 Globee® IT awards. This recognition is a clear demonstration of the incredible work of our talented product and R&D teams at Ellucian, whose unwavering dedication and innovative spirit have been instrumental in shaping the future and resiliency of higher education," said Michael Wulff, Chief Technology Officer, Ellucian. "Together, we remain committed to empowering institutions through the Ellucian SaaS Platform, providing transformative solutions that enable higher ed to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Wulff was recognized for his commitment to driving growth initiatives focused on digital transformation and SaaS adoption across the higher education industry. The Ellucian SaaS Platform facilitates an open, interoperable ecosystem of solutions that streamline processes and improve user experiences, empowering institutions to accelerate student success and outcomes.

"I am honored to congratulate the remarkable winners of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology," says San Madan, President of Globee® Awards. "Your dedication, innovation, and impactful contributions have set new standards of excellence in the IT industry. Your accomplishments inspire us all and reinforce the transformative power of technology. I commend each winner for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their unwavering commitment to driving progress in the digital era. May your success continue to propel the IT industry forward and inspire future generations of innovators. Congratulations once again on this well-deserved recognition!"

The judging process for the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts.

See the complete list of 2023 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/

ABOUT THE GLOBEE® AWARDS

The term "Globee" is a combination of the words "global" and "business." The Globee Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business.

The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian