Elmo Motion Control Unleashes Innovation Across America in May 2024

PETAH TIKVA, Israel , April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, is pleased to reveal its latest innovations, which will be displayed at three significant industry tradeshows in the Americas: Robotics Summit & Expo in Boston, Massachusetts, from May 1 to May 2 in booth #314; Automate in Chicago, Illinois, from May 6 to May 9 in booth #5250; and Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, from May 6 to 9 in booth #550.

Platinum Bassoon Servo Drive by Elmo Motion Control

Elmo proudly showcases the Platinum line of servo drives, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. The solutions displayed include the recently launched Platinum Bassoon, this line's first AC drive, which includes the leading certified functional safety capabilities. The Platinum Bassoon supports up to 10 Amps at 230 Volts and has up to 3.25 KW of continuous power. The drive is compatible with brushless, DC brush, linear motors, or voice coil.

Elmo is opening a window to look at new technologies and solutions at each show. Come by the Elmo booths to see new multi-axis servo drives with Full Functional Safety and the next-generation motion controller with artificial intelligence. Exclusively at Automate, visitors can see a Collaborative Robot with Full Functional Safety and a Life Science Robot in action by Elmo's valued customers, Wyzo and Peak Robotics.

Elizabeth Victor, Director of Sales in the Americas, stated, "We eagerly anticipate exhibiting at these three industry events in three major US cities in a whirlwind timeframe. We are thrilled to meet tradeshow visitors and showcase our comprehensive line of servo drives and our newest advanced innovations." Ms. Victor continued, "Our innovations boast outstanding capabilities, such as fully certified functional safety, and continue raising the industry's technology bar. We are particularly excited about showing a glimpse of the future with innovations significantly enhancing any machine's performance."

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, drones, life sciences, industrial automation, extreme environments, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

