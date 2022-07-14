Elo Showcasing New Solutions at the 2022 RetailNOW Conference

Elo's modular design and unified architecture enables interactive experiences from front to back of store.

MILPITAS, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a leading global provider of interactive solutions and interactive display solutions, including commercial-grade Android devices, is excited to highlight its many products and services at this year's RetailNOW Conference in Florida. Elo will display solutions in four categories: Point-of-Sale, Kiosks, Retail Touchscreen Signage, and Mobile. Elo's world-class leading Android-powered platform will also be available to demonstrate real-world integrations from customers such as Appetize, QSR Automations, Order Dog and Bite. Elo will be in Booth #409.

Elo enables enterprise customers to provide next-generation interactions for end-user engagement, self-checkout, point of sale, digital experiences, and operational efficiencies to support the evolved retail consumer. With options including the all-new I-series, mobile-to-fixed solutions, and advanced touchscreen functionality utilizing Elo Edge Connect™, compatible stands, mounts, and peripherals, Elo's unified architecture and modular platform can be tailored to implement innumerable robust retail and hospitality solutions.

RetailNOW has long been one of the retail IT channel's top expos, and we're thrilled to be back in person this year to showcase our most innovative lineup of products and services ever, said John Lamb , CMO of Elo. From point-of-sale systems and self-checkout stands to endless aisle, price checkers and experiential solutions, our modular architecture allows Elo to be everywhere at leading retailers across the world.

Elo will showcase exciting new products and demos at the 2022 RetailNOW Conference, including:

Point-of-Sale

Elo designs flexible retail POS systems to excel across environments. Whether retailers need a fixed-lane retail POS system, mobile-to-fixed POS, or a self-checkout interactive kiosk, Elo provides the solution.

Kiosks

There will be a preview of the next-generation Elo Wallaby™ Pro self-service system available at RetailNOW 2022; add a printer, expansion module, and EMC cradle to customize the customer experience for a solution fully featured to meet the needs of the modern retailer.

Touchscreen Signage

With sizes ranging from 7 to 65 inches, Elo commercial-grade interactive digital signage displays act as an interactive billboard to captivate customers and streamline processes throughout the retail industry.

Mobile Solutions

The Elo M50 and M60 Pay are enterprise-grade, Android mobile computers purpose-built to put everything workers need into the palms of their hands. From BOPIS/curbside pickup, price checker, and inventory applications to line busting and mPOS, Elo mobile computers are designed to meet the demands of continuous everyday use.

Elo I-Series

The new I-Series 4 all-in-one devices boast a sleek, thin design and Android 10's easier enterprise management capabilities. The latest generation Elo I-Series 4.0 is ideal for point-of-sale, self-service, price checkers, product finders, and loyalty program enablement. The all-in-one I-Series computer allows enterprise users to create a bespoke solution by adding Elo Edge Connect accessories including payment devices, cameras, barcode readers and status lights, enhancing both the customer's and employee's experiences.

EloView®

EloView is a SaaS platform and toolset for automated device enrollment, content management, and remote device management. Available in three versions, the cloud-based platform simplifies and automates device deployment, OS updates and configuration. From managing content to monitoring battery statistics, EloView can reduce operating costs and boost employee productivity.

Join Elo at RSPA RetailNow 2022!

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. Elo invented the touchscreen 50 years ago and has since deployed more than 25 million interactive installations in over 80 countries. Built on a unified architecture , Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems , open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 7 to 65 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView , a secure cloud-based platform for Android -powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks , point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage , sports betting , hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com .

Elo, the Elo logo, EloView, Elo Wallaby and Elo Edge Connect are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

