Elo’s Next Generation Android Devices Delivers Powerful Enterprise-Readines with Greater Flexibility

"The Elo name has become synonymous with reliable Android devices built for business applications around the world," said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. "With twice the performance of the previous generation and the addition of an entirely new processor option, our next gen portfolio provides more choice, greater flexibility and literally thousands of possible configurations for interactive solutions."

Secure, flexible, and powerful, the fourth-generation platform I-Series and Backpack devices can be configured with a high performance 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor or the 6-core Rockchip processor. Elo's lineup of Android devices has been designed to help enterprise customers find the right hardware solution for a greater range of uses.

I-Series 4

One of Elo's most popular products, the new I-Series all-in-one devices boast a sleek thin design with easier enterprise management capabilities of Android 10, optional Google Mobile Services (GMS) and OEMConfig. The 10-, 15- and 22-inches display sizes are all Elo Edge Connect™ ready with the ability to mount peripherals on any of the four sides making them perfect for virtually any application. The new I-Series devices also feature an 8MP camera, faster Wi-Fi, USB-C plus optional power-over-ethernet (POE) providing the possibility of a streamlined single cable install.

Elo Backpack® 4

Elo's Android-powered compute engine, the Elo Backpack 4, enables customers to transform touchscreens of any size and format into an affordable, scalable, single-architecture media platform. Now with VESA mounting compatibility and an even smaller form factor, the Backpack can easily attach to Elo's broad range of 10- to 65-inch interactive display products, giving customers the flexibility to create virtually any interactive application using a single platform.

Elo EssentialEdge™️ Simplifies Android for the Enterprise

With Elo EssentialEdge for Android, developers, IT managers and business leaders can leverage a uniform and constantly growing set of tools over a broad set of applications. Everything from managing connected peripherals like scanners and payment devices to security settings and OS is supported from an Enterprise perspective. Among the powerful new features of the platform are Google zero-touch enrollment and OEMConfig capability for easy device configuration and enrollment in conjunction with any mobile device management software. Elo's Android stack is chock-full of tools enterprises need from peripheral support to custom OS updates and security features.

The new I-Series and Backpack devices are EloView® ready. EloView is a SaaS platform for automated device enrollment, content management, and remote device management. Available in three versions, EloView offers: a free "Core" version for automated deployments and OS updates, "Connect" that enables device provisioning and management with a familiar Android desktop interface and "Control" which provides additional security for customer-facing and unattended devices.

And, with OS 360, Elo offers security updates, the latest Android OS upgrades and device enhancements to help ensure Elo Android-based devices are secure and performing optimally throughout their lifecycle. OS 360 seamlessly integrates with EloView allowing users to pre-schedule updates and manage OS versions across their fleet of devices.

Whether a stadium with 650 point-of-sale systems throughout or self-order kiosks across a 7,000-location restaurant chain, EloView makes device management easy at scale.

The I-Series and Elo Backpack are available to order today. To learn more, visit EloTouch.com.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. 50 years ago, Elo invented the touchscreen and have now deployed more than 25 million interactive installations in over 80 countries. A new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds, on average, somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitorsranging from 10 to 65 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

Elo, the Elo logo, Elo Backpack, Elo Edge Connect, Elo EssentialEdge and EloView are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

