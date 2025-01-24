ELS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2024 DISTRIBUTIONS

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.

Jan 24, 2025, 09:04 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us" and "our") today announced the tax treatment of our 2024 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2024 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2024

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

 Nondividend
Distribution

Qualified REIT
Dividend for IRC
§199A

03/28/2024

04/12/2024

$0.477500

$0.477500

$0.450182

$0.027318

$0.450182

06/28/2024

07/12/2024

$0.477500

$0.477500

$0.450182

$0.027318

$0.450182

09/27/2024

10/11/2024

$0.477500

$0.477500

$0.450182

$0.027318

$0.450182

12/27/2024

01/10/2025

$0.477500

$0.447500

$0.450182

$0.027318

$0.450182







TOTALS

$1.910000

$1.910000

$1.800728

$0.109272

$1.800728

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are both $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of October 21, 2024, we owned or had an interest in 452 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 172,870 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

