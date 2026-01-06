ELTA North America Awarded $11 Million to Provide Airborne Communications Jammers

News provided by

ELTA North America

Jan 06, 2026, 08:33 ET

ELTA North America Awarded $11M Contract to Develop and Produce Airborne Communications Jammers

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELTA North America, a U.S.-based defense company headquartered in Maryland, has been awarded an $11 million contract to design, develop, and produce advanced airborne HF/UHF stand-off jammers for integration into fighter aircraft. This award marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver cutting-edge electronic warfare (EW) solutions to the U.S. defense community.

Under the contract, ELTA North America will deliver the first-of-its-kind HF/UHF stand-off jammer system, which will be installed on aircraft as part of the U.S. Navy's Stand-off Jammer (SOJ) Jets program. These systems are designed to disrupt adversary communications while enhancing aircraft survivability in increasingly contested electromagnetic environments.

"The U.S. military is entering an unprecedented time of competitive EW operations," said Joe Adams, President and CEO of ELTA North America. "We are proud to provide innovative solutions that strengthen mission effectiveness, protect warfighters, and ensure dominance across the spectrum."

ELTA North America is a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing, and support of advanced electronic systems. The company delivers innovative radar, communications, and intelligence solutions to the U.S. government and defense community, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in national security.

Please contact Mr. Dean Nohe, [email protected], for any questions regarding US production, manufacturing, test and repair services for vehicle integrated protection systems, radars, or integrated EW sensors across all-domains.

ELTA NA is a United States Company, Headquartered in Maryland. ELTA NA is capable of classified and unclassified work under the status of a US Government mitigated Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI).

Media Contact:
Joe Adams
585-576-8919
[email protected] 

SOURCE ELTA North America

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ELTA North America Awarded $32 Million in Contracts to Provide Processors and Optical Sensors for Active Protection Systems

ELTA North America Awarded $32 Million in Contracts to Provide Processors and Optical Sensors for Active Protection Systems

ELTA North America, a U.S.-based defense company headquartered in Maryland, has been awarded $32 million in a series of contracts to co-produce...
ELTA North America Awarded $5 Million Contract to Provide Counter Drone Systems

ELTA North America Awarded $5 Million Contract to Provide Counter Drone Systems

ELTA North America, headquartered in Maryland, continues to set the standard in Air and Ground-Based Integrated Sensor solutions. As part of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics