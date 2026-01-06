ELTA North America Awarded $11 Million to Provide Airborne Communications Jammers

ELTA North America Awarded $11M Contract to Develop and Produce Airborne Communications Jammers

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELTA North America, a U.S.-based defense company headquartered in Maryland, has been awarded an $11 million contract to design, develop, and produce advanced airborne HF/UHF stand-off jammers for integration into fighter aircraft. This award marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver cutting-edge electronic warfare (EW) solutions to the U.S. defense community.

Under the contract, ELTA North America will deliver the first-of-its-kind HF/UHF stand-off jammer system, which will be installed on aircraft as part of the U.S. Navy's Stand-off Jammer (SOJ) Jets program. These systems are designed to disrupt adversary communications while enhancing aircraft survivability in increasingly contested electromagnetic environments.

"The U.S. military is entering an unprecedented time of competitive EW operations," said Joe Adams, President and CEO of ELTA North America. "We are proud to provide innovative solutions that strengthen mission effectiveness, protect warfighters, and ensure dominance across the spectrum."

ELTA North America is a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing, and support of advanced electronic systems. The company delivers innovative radar, communications, and intelligence solutions to the U.S. government and defense community, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in national security.

Please contact Mr. Dean Nohe, [email protected], for any questions regarding US production, manufacturing, test and repair services for vehicle integrated protection systems, radars, or integrated EW sensors across all-domains.

ELTA NA is a United States Company, Headquartered in Maryland. ELTA NA is capable of classified and unclassified work under the status of a US Government mitigated Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI).

