ELTA North America Completes Delivery of Mobile Counter-sUAS Defense-in-Depth Capability to the U.S. DoD & DHS

Since December 2020, ELTA North America has delivered a total of five OTM V4 vehicle system integrations under the contract with IWTSD for use by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The OTM V4 is a multi-sensor, multi-layered solution for early warning, detection, disruption, and defeat of various types of rotary and fixed-wing UAS and designed to operate while the vehicle is in motion. It offers soft kill and hard kill mitigation options to deter threat drones with minimal to no collateral damage.

IWTSD Tactical Offensive Support Program Manager Mike Trexler said, "We are very pleased with the progress ELTA North America, D-FEND Solutions, and Smart Shooter has made on the spiral development and integration of the advanced Mobile C-sUAS Defense-In-Depth Capability. We look forward to continuing small tactical team operational testing and evaluations in a variety of scenarios and environments in FY 22."

"The OTM V4 is a truly innovative C-sUAS offering that we are proud to provide to our military forces and DHS security agents in the field," said ELTA North America CEO William Ostrowski. "Its ability to provide increased standoff for the safety of troops will remain a critical priority as we continue to develop advanced defense technologies."

Learn more about the OTM V4 C-sUAS solution here. https://youtu.be/D-XzF0YlS5g

About ELTA North America: ELTA North America (ENA) is a U.S. Corporation that designs, develops, and provides life-cycle support for innovative military electronics solutions such as: airborne and ground-based radars, electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems, robotic and autonomous systems, airborne and aerospace systems, and communications system. These technologies are applied to meet a broad spectrum of stand-alone and integrated requirements to support the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. ENA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IAI North America. For more information, please visit www.eltanorthamerica.com

About IWTSD: The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD SO/LIC) established Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) in 1999 to consolidate its research and development programs. The research and development effort that supports the interagency Technical Support Working Group (TSWG) was the first program to transition to CTTSO. The TSWG is divided into 10 subgroups.

Section 922 of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act directed ASD SO/LIC report directly to the Secretary of Defense. The Acting Secretary of Defense on November 18, 2020, authorized the ASD SO/LIC to transform the CTTSO to the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD).

The mission of the IWTSD is to identify and develop capabilities for DoD to conduct Irregular Warfare against all adversaries, including Great Power competitors and non-state actors, and to deliver those capabilities to DoD components and interagency partners through rapid research and development, advanced studies and technical innovation, and provision of support to U.S. military operations.

