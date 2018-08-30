Elton John Enters The Rap Scene In New Snickers® Ad

The film kicks off at a house party with an MC battle featuring up-and-coming talent, Emarr Kuhomano and Monique Lawz, before Sir Elton steps up to the plate wearing his iconic red glitter jacket and glasses. Out of place in a cipher, Elton lets rip one of his biggest hits "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," humorously cringing the crowd. Oxford-born UK rapper Femi Nylander takes matters into his own hands, getting the beat back on track by offering Elton a SNICKERS® bar - wherein the real Boogie returns on form.

"Most people already know I've long been an advocate of hip hop and that's why I wanted be a part of this – I got to hang out with Boogie and some great hip hop talent from the UK too," said Elton John. "Moreover, I love the direction the new SNICKERS® ads have humorously portrayed being off your game when you're hungry, but in a way that's current and relevant to young people, especially considering hip hop is one of the biggest music genres in the world today."

"Building on the 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' theme, which has connected so well with consumers, we're glad to see this latest installment take the story a step further, said Dale Green, SNICKERS® Global Brand Director. "When we developed the rap battle concept, we knew Elton John would be the perfect fit to help bring this to life. His unique blend of music, style and humor is instantly recognizable around the world and works well with our SNICKERS® brand."

Boogie, who is signed with Eminem Shady Records, says: "Working with Elton on the set of the new SNICKERS® ad was everything I expected and more – he's generous with his time, funny and fantastically talented! Between him and fresh new hip hop talent like Femi Nylander, Emarr Kuhomano and Monique Lawz – it was an incredible coming together of multi-talented people."

This latest ad builds on the 'Locker Room' SNICKERS® spot, which launched in 2012, featuring Joan Collins and Stephanie Beacham, and the 'Mr. Bean Kung-Fu Master' ad from 2014.

