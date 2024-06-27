Elton John Partners with eBay to Release a Personal Collection of Pre-loved Fashion in Support of Elton John AIDS Foundation

"Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me. For decades I've donated my closet's treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation," said Elton John. "This Pride Month, I'm excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they've brought me. Whether you're after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there's a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation's work to end LGBTQ+ stigma."

For nearly three decades, eBay has championed the circular economy, serving as a top destination for enthusiasts to unearth in-demand and hard-to-find pre-loved apparel and luxury items. Starting June 27, Rocket Man Resale will bring storied fashion, luxury and collectibles out of the closet and onto eBay, giving the marketplace's 132 million active buyers in more than 190 markets around the world the chance to channel Elton John's enviable style.

To kick-off the auction on the eBay app at 1:10pm ET on June 27, creative entrepreneur Emma Rogue and singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez will host a live-streamed shopping event on eBay Live featuring Elton John and David Furnish. In addition to hundreds of pieces from Elton's wardrobe, David Furnish, Donatella Versace, Brandi Carlile, Betsey Johnson, Robin Roberts and Andy Cohen will be offering select pre-loved pieces from their own closets. There are multiple ways to browse and buy the collection, including a brick-and-mortar shop open from 2pm to 6pm ET in New York City on June 27.

"Elton John's wardrobe is decades in the making – to own something worn by him is to own a piece of music and fashion history," said Charis Marquez, VP of Fashion at eBay. "Having a cultural icon selling his pre-loved fashion on eBay in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation is a real indicator of our ability to offer incredible access to luxury items that you just can't find anywhere else."

"eBay's reach presents an unparalleled opportunity to share the Foundation's inclusive message with millions worldwide who share a passion for Elton and his legendary style," said Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "We are happy to partner with eBay to promote a more sustainable future and to see Elton's fabulous items enjoyed by donors. By participating in this auction, you will help support our programs to end the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many from accessing lifesaving HIV care – an important message not just for Pride Month, but every day of the year."

Rocket Man Resale Auction Details & eBay Live

The 10-day online auction will commence on June 27 at 9am ET at ebay.com/rocketmanresale. All items on auction will be offered at a starting bid of $26.60 – a nod to the Peachtree Road address of Elton's previous Atlanta home – with a handful of additional items listed at "Buy It Now" fixed prices. In addition to the Rocket Man Resale auction, eBay shoppers will have the option to support Elton John AIDS Foundation when they checkout on ebay.com from June 23 through June 30, 2024.

On June 27 at 1:10pm ET, Elton, David Furnish and friends will also appear on eBay Live – eBay's Live shopping platform accessible via the eBay app, hosted by Emma Rogue and Stephen Sanchez.

Shoppers can also visit Rocket Man Resale in-store (51 8th Ave New York, NY) for one day only on June 27, 2pm to 6pm ET.

For more information on the auction and Rocket Man Resale, follow @ebay and @ejaf on Instagram and Twitter.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcoming the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org. @ejaf on Instagram.

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, more than $1.3 billion has been raised for charity around the world by the eBay community.

