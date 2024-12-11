Elume Offers Fuss-Free Skincare Solutions for All Skin Tones

The Indian Skincare Brand Is Empowering Women Around the World With Simple, Pleasant, Effective Skincare Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elume is a forward-thinking skincare company that is empowering women through simple, streamlined, and effective skincare solutions for all skin tones. The breakout Indian brand's inclusive emphasis comes from its focus on its Asian-first philosophy and its desire to meet the unique needs of the Asian consumer.

Elume has created its popular and diverse skincare range through a combination of simple choices and thorough education. The company focuses on reducing overwhelm through easily accessible information and positive experiences.

"Our goal is to create pleasant, fuss-free experiences for everyone, no matter their skin tone or skincare needs," said Elume co-founder Pavneet. "Élume is more than a skincare brand; it's a celebration of diversity and natural beauty. Our products, enriched with potent ingredients like Vitamin C and Niacinamide, are crafted to meet the unique needs of people with melanated skin, ensuring they receive the care and nourishment their skin deserves."

As a way to make the skincare journey easier, Elume has put a heavy emphasis on transparency throughout its business activity. Formulas are easy to find and presented in concise yet comprehensive formats. This makes it easier for customers to make the best choice based on their unique skin needs.

In addition, the company has an entire page devoted to ingredient descriptions to further promote education and wise purchase decisions. There is also a clear dual focus on prevention and treatment. Some products help maintain healthy skin, while others address specific concerns and conditions.

One of the best examples of Elume's comprehensive and effective approach to global skincare is its Vitamin C+ range . The popular product line includes a cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer, all with clear descriptions and applications. The collection is celebrated for brightening and revitalizing the skin and the ability to consistently deliver exceptional results based on clearly communicated expectations. The brand has similar products formulated for skin radiance, acne, hyperpigmentation, and aging skin.

Elume is more than a skincare brand. On the surface, its products offer a proactive approach to skincare, ensuring long-term skin wellness and vitality. But it goes further. The company is also committed to exceptional service as it cares for consumers and gives them the confidence to care for their bodies without the need to cover up or alter them.

About Elume

Elume is a brand from Skin Habits Pvt. Ltd. and was launched in 2021 in the heart of North India, Chandigarh. The company operates with family values and an emphasis on a better tomorrow. This primarily focuses on leaving behind old, harmful ideologies that have resonated for generations. The Elume team has over 20 years of expertise in skincare and embraces an Asian-first philosophy founded on meticulous research in the areas of melanated skin, tropical weather, and a fast-paced lifestyle. Its products are dermatologically tested, PETA-approved cruelty-free, and manufactured at a WHO GMP-certified factory. Learn more at elume.in .

Arvin Mondal

Director, International Business Development

M: +91 991 590 0348

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Elume